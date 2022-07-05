Poetry competition open for entries from Waterford creatives

A poetry competition with hundreds of euro in prizes is now open for entries from Waterford creatives.

The entry portal for the Waterford Poetry Prize 2022, which is free to enter and open to all writers living on the island of Ireland, opened yesterday (Monday July 4).

The competition emerged from the influence of the late Waterford writer Seán Dunne, whose poetry continues to inspire.

Winners of the prize, which will be judged by Dublin poet Colm Keegan, will be announced at a special event at the Waterford Writers Weekend as part of this year's Imagine Arts Festival on Friday October 28.

First prize is €400 plus attendance at a designated writing course at the Molly Keane Writers Retreat in Ardmore in 2023 (valued at €250 with no cash alternative awarded in lieu).

Second prize is €300 plus a writing course at the same retreat, and third prize is €200.

Apply online and read the eligibility criteria here.