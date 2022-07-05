Waterford motorists can expect two Stop and Go traffic systems this week

A stop and go traffic system will be in place on a Waterford road twice this week.
According to Waterford City and County Council, the traffic system will be located at Carroll's Cross on July 6 and July 11 to facilitate planned roadworks.
The works are essentially complete with the exception of minor road lining (July 6) and the installation of road studs (July 11).
Roadworks at Carroll’s Cross are essentially complete, with exception of minor road lining and the installation of road studs:— Waterford City & County Council (@WaterfordCounci) July 5, 2022
-Stop /Go system in operation July 5th&6th to facilitate minor road lining
-Stop/Go system on Mon July 11th to facilitate installation of road studs pic.twitter.com/2MCoJ5czNC
