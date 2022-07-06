WATERFORD WEATHER: Mainly cloudy today with temperatures hitting 21 degrees
Dry in many areas this morning under cloudy skies with some patchy rain or drizzle. Remaining mostly cloudy this afternoon with plenty of dry weather and just isolated showers.
There will be some limited sunshine, mainly for southern or eastern parts of Munster. Highs of 16 degrees to 20 degrees, coolest along western coasts and warmest along southern coasts where it may reach 21 degrees.
Westerly breezes will be moderate, occasionally fresh.
Humid and cloudy tonight with the odd spot of rain or drizzle here or there, but for many it will be dry. Very mild with temperatures remaining above 13 or 14 degrees generally overnight. Northwest winds will ease to a light to moderate breeze.
Cloudy today with some patchy rain or drizzle, mostly in the northwest, with largely dry conditions elsewhere☁️️— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) July 6, 2022
Sunny spells in the east and south️
Highs of 16 to 21 or 22 degrees, warmest in the southeast️ pic.twitter.com/hVk7KunvVj
Pollen Forecast
Moderate on Wednesday and high on Thursday.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.