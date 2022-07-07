WATERFORD WEATHER: Mostly dry and cloudy today with temperatures hitting 22 degrees
This morning will be largely cloudy with some patchy drizzle in places. It will become brighter through the afternoon and evening with some good sunny spells developing.
Highest temperatures of 17 to 22 degrees, warmest towards the southeast of the province. Light to moderate northwesterly breezes.
Tonight will remain dry. There will be some clear spells early on, but cloud will gradually build towards the morning.
Lowest temperatures of 11 to 13 degrees in light west to northwest breezes
A mix of cloud & occasional sunny spells⛅️this morning with a few small patches of drizzle possible mostly in the NW️— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) July 7, 2022
Better sunny spells will develop during the afternoon in the S & E️
Highs of 16 - 22°C️, in light to moderate northwesterly breezes.https://t.co/9gKN6SVok4 pic.twitter.com/9RmJ9YdAFy
Pollen Forecast
High today and on Friday.
