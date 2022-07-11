WATERFORD WEATHER: Hazy sunshine today with temperatures expected to hit 25 degrees
Mist and low cloud will clear this morning to leave a largely dry day with spells of hazy sunshine. However, cloud will thicken from the west later. Maximum temperatures ranging 21 to 25 degrees with moderate southerly breezes.
Cloud and patchy light rain or drizzle will move in from the west overnight. Another humid night with lowest temperatures of 14 to 17 degrees in a moderate southwest breeze.
Mist, fog & low cloud will clear this morning to leave a largely dry day with spells of hazy sunshine ☀️— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) July 11, 2022
However, cloud will thicken across the W & N during the day bringing patchy rain to the NW in the evening ️
Highs ranging 22 to 26°C ️with moderate southerly breezes. pic.twitter.com/BbL953lg1r
Pollen Forecast
High on Monday and Tuesday.
