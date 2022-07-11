Waterford library seeks help naming new mascot

Waterford library is seeking help naming their new mascot.
Young library-goers can submit ideas by picking up entry forms at local branches across the county and returning them.
The new mascot - a dog wearing a viking helmet with a book in its mouth - was designed by digital artist and arts educator Wayne O'Connor, who works regularly in libraries and schools around the country.
The winning entrant will receive a €100 Gift Voucher PLUS an interactive workshop for their class/ school in September with Wayne.
Closing Date is Friday August 26 2022.
Can you help us find the perfect name for our new Library Mascot?— Waterford Libraries (@WaterfordLibs) July 11, 2022
Pick up an entry form in your local library or download one on our website! https://t.co/fJkbzHxikq pic.twitter.com/OIB7yGz6y9
