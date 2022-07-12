Popular Waterford location named one of the best places to holiday in Ireland

Tramore has been named in the top 20 places to holiday in Ireland by the Irish Times, in association with Fáilte Ireland.
The seaside town in County Waterford is a popular tourist and family holiday destination for many visitors, especially in the summer.
The Irish Times said: "A coastal destination known for its great surf and sandy beach, Tramore is a holiday all-rounder."
Tramore, Co Waterford on a beautiful calm sunny Monday morning.@ancienteastIRL @Failte_Ireland @TramoreTourism @waterfordcc @WaterfordCounci @welovewaterford @LeaveNoTraceIrl @CleanCoasts @coastwatch_ire pic.twitter.com/wj9LlbJc1m— Tramore Eco Group (@TramoreEcoGroup) July 11, 2022
Some other locations included in the top 20 were: Achill, Co Mayo, Kilkenny city and Bundoran, Co Donegal.
