Gardai appeal for witnesses after fatal Waterford traffic accident claims life of young woman

Witnesses are being sought to an early morning crash involving a lorry and a car near Kilmacthomas following which a woman in her twenties tragically lost her life.
Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of a fatal road traffic collision on the N25 at Faha near Kilmacthomas, Co.Waterford this morning, Tuesday, July 12.
The two vehicle collision, involving a car and a lorry occurred at approximately 8.30am. The driver of the car, a woman aged in her 20s, was later pronounced deceased at the scene.
Her body has since been taken to the mortuary at University Hospital Waterford where a post-mortem will take place in due course.
The driver of the lorry was taken to University Hospital Waterford for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.
Diversions are currently in place to allow for a technical examination of the scene.
Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward and any road users with video footage (including dash cam) is asked to make this available to them.
Anyone with information can contact Tramore Garda Station 051 391 620 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.
