WATERFORD WEATHER: Mostly dry today with temperatures reaching 21 degrees
Today will be dry with sunshine at times. Highest temperatures of 16 to 21 degrees, warmest in south and southeast Munster, in a light to moderate west to northwest breeze.
Tonight will be dry with clear spells. Lowest temperatures of 9 to 12 degrees in a light westerly or variable breeze.
Turning cloudier in Connacht and Ulster with scattered showers moving in today. ️— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) July 13, 2022
Mainly sunny for Leinster and Munster☀️, but a few showers will drift into northern parts there this evening.
Highs of 16 to 22 degrees pic.twitter.com/a8nAWbC3Os
Pollen Forecast
High on Wednesday and Thursday.
