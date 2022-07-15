Are you a couch TV critic living in Waterford? If so, Gogglebox Ireland wants to hear from you

Goggle Box Ireland is on the hunt for new people to join its next series and is particularly keen to attract groups of men, families with males and females and priests and nuns!

New families are being sought, as well as groups of older male friends.

The producers of the popular show say they are looking for people who have plenty to say and love a good chat while watching television.

"We’re calling on you to join Ireland’s most-loved and opinionated TV critics from all across the nation in the next season of Gogglebox Ireland, starting this Autumn on Virgin Media Television," a press release from the show's producers outlined.

"We are on the lookout for groups of older male pals who love nothing more than chatting about what they watch on the box while down at the local Men’s Shed or waiting at the taxi rank.

"We’re also on the hunt for new families, especially those who have a brother and a sister combo. And despite them proving to be a lesser spotted breed for Gogglebox Ireland, we'd still love to hear from telly-addicted priests and nuns," they add.

The show producers say the want to hear from everyone in Waterford and across the country who has plenty to say about the world of television and want to join them in having a laugh.

"So if you think you have what it takes, email casting@ kiteentertainment.com with your contact details and tell us who's in your gang, where you're based, what you like to watch together and a photo of you all together if possible," they said.

Gogglebox Ireland won Best Factual Entertainment Show at the recent RTS Ireland Television Awards.