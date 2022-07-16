Search

16 Jul 2022

Waterford public asked to be mindful of water usage due to supply issues

Reporter:

Mary MCFadden

16 Jul 2022 2:33 PM

The Waterford public is asked to be mindful of water usage in the coming weeks due to supply issues. 

According to Irish Water, a spell of warm weather is causing increased demand at some supplies across the county. 

Areas of concern include Grallagh, Ballymoate, Tallow, Poulavonogue, LCB Ballyduff, Monamon, Fews, Faha, Kilmacthomas, Dunhill Cois Coille, and Ballynageeragh. 

Speaking about the developing situation, Irish Water’s Ronan Walsh yesterday (Friday July 15) said, "We are appealing to the public in Waterford to be mindful of how they use their water at home, as we have had a very dry period recently and the temperature is set to soar this weekend. 

"As the busy summer holiday period kicks in, many people will be outdoors a lot more, watering the garden or washing cars. We are just asking people to be sensible about how they use their water so that we have enough for everyone to use during the daytime and that the businesses of Waterford can function to their optimal." 

He continued: "Water is such a precious natural resource, and we are working hard along with our colleagues in Waterford City and County Council to ensure the people in Waterford have a safe and reliable water supply.”

"There are lots of helpful tips for conserving water on water.ie however, the most effective tips would be to leave the hose and the pressure washer in the shed; minimise the use [of] paddling pools; reuse household water for the garden; and take shorter showers. Safeguarding the supply of water is essential currently when hand washing and hygiene is of critical importance. We are calling on everyone to play their part." 

The Irish Water customer care helpline is open 24/7 on 1800 278 278 and customers can also contact Twitter @IWCare with any queries. 

