Waterford FC cruise to victory against Cobh Ramblers

Waterford FC player Junior Quitirna. PIC: Sportsfile
Waterford FC returned to winning ways in the League of Ireland First Division thanks to a comfortable 5-0 victory over Cobh Ramblers at St Colman's Park.
90+4’ Full time in St Colman’s Park and it’s a 5-0 win for the Blues; goals from Kavanagh, Aouachria (2), Stringer and Quitirna. #CRFCvWFC pic.twitter.com/NkvG1KvjjV— Waterford FC (@WaterfordFCie) July 15, 2022
Cian Kavanagh opened the scoring in the first period before new signing Wassim Aouachria scored the Blues' second and third goal in either half. Callum Stringer and Junior Quitirna also netted in the emphatic win.
Danny Searle's side remain in third position in the First Division, nine points off table-toppers Cork City and eight points off second place Galway United.
Waterford play Longford Town at the RSC in their next league outing on Friday, July 22.
