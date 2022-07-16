IN PICTURES: Waterford defeat Limerick to earn All-Ireland semi-final spot

Waterford senior camogie side defeated Limerick 3-16 to 1-12 in Thurles today to earn a place in the Glen Dimplex Camogie Championship All-Ireland semi-final.
It was a great performance from the Déise ladies who will play the All-Ireland semi-final next weekend.
Recap on the fantastic result by using the next icon below or the arrows above to view the action shots from the game.
