Waterford council to make decision on community centre extension in coming months

A planning application has been lodged for the extension of a Waterford community centre.
Waterford City and County Council will make a decision on the application - submitted by Carbally Community Development this week (July 12) - by the start of September 2022.
If granted, a new extension will be constructed onto the existing community centre at Ballymacaw, Dunmore East in Co Waterford.
It will consist of a multi-purpose hall which will be used for part-time daycare, yoga, circuit training, and other activities.
A seating area will also be constructed as well as new toilets to replace existing ones.
Associated site works and services are included in the application.
