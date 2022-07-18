Vehicle of Waterford motorist impounded due to number of offences

A Waterford motorist has been fined and their vehicle impounded after being caught committing a number of driving offences.
According to Waterford Roads Policing Unit, the driver was stopped in Tramore for holding a mobile phone while driving.
Upon stopping, Gardaí discovered the car's motor tax expired 104 days ago and NCT expired last September.
