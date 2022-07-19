WATERFORD WEATHER: A cooler day expected with outbreaks of rain and thunder possible
Feeling somewhat cooler today with highest temperatures of 18 to 23 degrees, coolest near western coasts. A cloudier day also with showery rain in the southwest spreading across the province this morning.
There is the chance of an isolated thundery burst. Light winds will increase moderate to fresh northwesterly early in the day.
Outbreaks of rain will continue in the east of the province tonight. However, elsewhere it will become largely dry with clear spells and just isolated showers.
Cooler than previous nights with lowest temperatures of 11 to 13 degrees in light to moderate northwest winds.
Warm in the east today. Highs of 22-28°C— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) July 19, 2022
Cooler elsewhere with highs of 16-22°C
Dry to start with bright spells, though turning cloudier this morning ️
Showery rain spreading from the west possibly heavy & thundery at times ️⛈️
More here https://t.co/9gKN6SVok4 pic.twitter.com/C8jnVNomGH
Pollen Forecast
High on Tuesday. Moderate on Wednesday.
