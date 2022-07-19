Waterford launches pilot 2GoCup coffee deposit and return scheme

A new environmental initiative to reduce the amount of disposable coffee cups used in Waterford has been launched, which will involving 10 participating cafés.

Waterford City and County Council is proud to partner with 2GoCup – the €1 deposit & return scheme for takeaway cups – in a joint initiative to tackle the single-use waste across Waterford City & County.

At the launch on Friday 15th July 2022 at the Granary Café in Waterford City, the ten participating Cafés were invited to celebrate their collective effort to tackle single-use waste. The project is due to commence on 26th July and will run for three months.

All participating cafés will offer customers the opportunity to buy a €1 2GoCup or bring their own reusable cup. Customers can get this €1 deposit back whenever they want to or exchange their 2GoCup for a new one in any participating café. We are delighted to have these ten cafes committed to take part in this initiative. It is hoped that the participating cafes will then encourage other cafes to accept and move towards reusable cups.

The ten businesses taking part in this pilot are:

Coach House, Kilmacthomas

Whistlestop Cafe, Suir Valley Railway

Causeway Cafe, Dungarvan

Cafe Bliss, Abbeyside

The Railway Cottage, Clonea

The Granary, Hanover Street

Under the Clockhouse, Catherine Street

The Stable Yard, Georges Court

Trade, The Quay

Gallwey’s Chocolate Cafe, Henrietta Street

How does it work?

Customers have to pay a €1 deposit for their 2GoCup. They can reuse the cup in your shop or in any other shop using 2GoCups.They can exchange their cup for a fresh 2GoCup if they wish. They can get their €1 deposit back if they want or they can keep the cup!

“2GoCup is proud to be working with Waterford City & County Council on an initiative that promotes reuse right across the region. As a solution-driven Irish business, we love nothing more than working closely with independent cafes right up to large organisations looking to swap out their disposable cups and save money. We expect this project will not only benefit the consumers looking to get their coffee sustainably but also boost the business financially. We look forward to more cafes in Waterford joining up to have an impact” – Kevin Murphy, CEO of 2GoCup said.

Mayor of Waterford City & County, Councillor John O’ Leary was present to launch the scheme.

Addressing the group, the Mayor said: “It is very encouraging to see businesses supporting this campaign, both here in Waterford and all along our beautiful Greenway. I hope that they will lead the way for others to join them in this goal and urge other cafes to move towards reusable cups also.”

“We all have an opportunity to take action to reduce our impact on this earth. Every action counts. By taking part in this scheme, you are all becoming part of the solution by reducing your carbon footprint by supporting the circular economy and helping the fight against Climate Change,” he added.