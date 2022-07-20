Waterford road to close for August to allow footpath repairs

Photo: Google Maps
A road near Lismore is set to be closed for most of August to allow footpath reconstruction, Waterford City and County Council has confirmed.
Under Section 75 Roads Act 1993, the council will close the N72 at Ballyrafter, Lismore to through traffic from 2nd to 26th August, 2022 to facilitate road pavement reconstruction.
The road will be fully closed, including overnight, for the full closure period.
Diversion Routes:
• Heading East:
HGV’s to divert at Tallow onto R634 to the N25, At Rincrew Roundabout follow N25 to Dungarvan.
All other traffic turn left at Ballyrafter service station and follow R668 (Vee Road) then R669 (Melleray Road) to Cappoquin
Due to Road Closure at Ballyrafter Service Station @Lismore from 25th July to 26th August 2022.— TFI Local Link Waterford (@WaterfordLink) July 20, 2022
Route 363 Tallow to Dungarvan will be diverting at the Vee Road for the duration of the road works, some delays will be expected.
Please leave plenty of time for travel.@TFIupdates pic.twitter.com/UDLZTtkNqK
• Heading West:
HGVs turn left onto R671 at Welcome Inn towards Clashmore to N25, then N25 to Rincrew Roundabout, then R634 towards Tallow.
All other traffic turn left at Avonmore Bridge, Cappoquin, follow L1018 to Kilahaly Bridge, then 1017 to Lismore.
