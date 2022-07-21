WATERFORD WEATHER: Dry and cloudy this morning with showers expected later
Mostly dry this morning, and quite cloudy with limited hazy sunny spells. Later in the afternoon a few showers will move into the west of the province.
Highest temperatures of 16 to 18 degrees in mostly light northerly or variable breezes.
Tonight will see most areas hold dry with a mix of cloud and clear spells, with just an isolated shower about. Lowest temperatures of 11 to 13 degrees with some mist and fog forming as breezes fall light and variable
Mostly cloudy & dry today ☁️— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) July 21, 2022
A few light showers in the northwest this morning & possibly one or two in the southwest through the afternoon ️
Highs of 15 to 20C in mostly light northerly or variable breezes. pic.twitter.com/zS0ZSH8vav
Pollen Forecast
Moderate on Thursday and Friday.
