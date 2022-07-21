ALERT: Further batches of cereal product recalled due to undeclared allergen

Further batches of a cereal product have been recalled due to an undeclared allergen.
According to the Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI), wheat is undeclared in batches of Zine All4Trade Bulgur - Coarse Brown pack size 800g.
This may make the affected batches (best before dates 11/2022, 01/2023, 08/2023, 03/2024) unsafe for consumers who are allergic to or intolerant of cereals containing gluten (wheat).
A batch with a 10/2022 best before date was originally recalled in May this year.
