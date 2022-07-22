Singer George Ezra adds another Irish date due to high demand

English singer-songwriter George Ezra has added another Irish date in March, 2023 due to the high demand for tickets.
English singer-songwriter George Ezra has added another Irish date in March, 2023 due to the high demand for tickets.
- Due to demand @george_ezra has added a second date at @GlenINECArena on 11 March 2023! On sale now https://t.co/bLC3QWry6X pic.twitter.com/V0xqQKaOwr— Ticketmaster Ireland (@TicketmasterIre) July 22, 2022
A second gig for the Gleneagle INEC Arena, Killarney has been scheduled for March 11 after the March 10 concert sold out on Friday morning. Ezra will now play in County Kerry for two nights (March 10 & 11) with tickets for the new March 11 date on sale now.
Earlier this week, it was announced that the 'Shotgun' and 'Green Green Grass' artist was adding an extra 3Arena date for March 8, 2023 also.
Ezra scheduled the additional dates following his sold-out gig in Dublin's 3Arena this September.
Tickets can be purchased on Ticketmaster.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.