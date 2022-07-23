Waterford business owners invited to apply for free sustainability programme

Waterford business owners are being invited to engage with a free sustainability programme to make businesses greener.
Green for Micro is a programme helping small businesses take the first step towards becoming more sustainable by providing access to a green consultant who will show how to implement small changes with big impacts.
According to the Local Enterprise Office, developing a greener policy can offer many benefits including increased cost savings, improved resource efficiency (such as using less water and materials), reduced environmental footprint and improved corporate image.
Green for Micro is a FREE programme that helps small businesses take the first step towards becoming more sustainable, giving you access to a green consultant who’ll show you the small changes that can have a big impact on your company.— LEO Waterford (@LEOWaterford) July 21, 2022
Apply now -https://t.co/veFsXmb875 pic.twitter.com/dZMrkWXtfs
Business owners can learn everything they need to know by watching the Green for Micro - Lunch & Learn webinar on YouTube (watch here) or by applying for two days of mentoring with a specialist Green Consultant.
A consultant matched to your specific needs will make recommendations on changes you can make and provide a detailed Green for Micro report on your business.
Click here to apply.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.