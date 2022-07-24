Waterford road inaccessible to vehicles in August due to weeks-long road works

Waterford road users are advised to be aware of the closure of a national road next month due to reconstruction works.
According to Waterford City and County Council, the N72 Ballyrafter Lismore road will be inaccessible to vehicles from August 2 to 26 to facilitate road pavement reconstruction.
The road will be fully closed during the day and overnight.
Road Closure at N72 Ballyrafter Lismore from 2nd to 26th August, 2022 to facilitate Road Pavement Reconstruction. Road will be fully closed including overnight. #RoadAlert https://t.co/QjoWcTIV22— Waterford City & County Council (@WaterfordCounci) July 21, 2022
