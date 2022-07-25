Stop/Go system in place on two Waterford roads this week

A stop/go system will be in place on two Waterford roads this week.
According to Waterford City and County Council, the R671 at Ballycullane/Graigue will be closed tomorrow (July 26) to facilitate road surfacing works.
Motorists are advised to proceed with caution.
A traffic management system will also affect the N72 at Ballyrafter, Lismore this Thursday July 28 from 9am to 6pm.
The road will be closed to motorists due to drainage issues.
