26 Jul 2022

WATERFORD WEATHER: A mix of scattered showers and temperature highs of 20C

WEATHER WATCH: A mix of scattered showers and sunny spells predicted

Reporter:

David Power

26 Jul 2022 11:33 AM

A mix of showers and sunny spells has been forecast for the next few days, with temperatures to reach as high as 20 degrees in Waterford on Tuesday afternoon and evening. 

Today will be partly cloudy with isolated light showers. Highest temperatures of 15 to 19 degrees, coolest in the northwest, with a light northwesterly or variable breeze.

Met Éireann says tonight will be dry for most as showers largely die out. Lowest temperatures of 6 to 11 degrees in a light and variable breeze.

Wednesday morning will be dry for most with sunny spells. During the afternoon and evening, cloud will build from the southwest and scattered showers will develop. Highest temperatures of 15 to 19 degrees in a light southeasterly or variable breeze.

Showers will clear early on Wednesday night but more may develop in the southeast later, and there will be a mix of cloud and clear spells. Lowest temperatures of 8 to 12 degrees in a light easterly or variable breeze.

A few showers on Thursday but becoming more unsettled from Friday with spells of rain and showers.

On Thursday there will be a mix of cloud and sunny spells along with scattered showers, mainly in the east. It will become drier and sunnier towards evening. There will be highest temperatures of 17 to 21 degrees in a light easterly or variable breeze.

News

