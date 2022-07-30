Tax on commercial vehicle seized by Waterford RPU expired 5 years prior

A commercial vehicle has been seized by Waterford Roads Policing Unit (RPU) due to expired tax.
An Garda Síochána discovered the vehicle was last taxed 2,125 days ago and CVRT had expired in 2016.
Gardaí attached to the RPU in Waterford City were operating a multi-agency checkpoint when the vehicle was seized.
Gardaí attached to Roads Policing in Waterford City were operating a multi-agency checkpoint when this commercial vehicle was seized.— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) July 28, 2022
Tax had expired by 2,125 days and CVRT had expired in 2016. The van also appeared to be defective.
Court proceedings to follow. #SaferRoads pic.twitter.com/t5PfZEVbgT
A van which appeared to be defective was also taken by the RPU.
Court proceedings to follow.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.