Line of Duty star delivers classic line on visit to Waterford pub

Line of Duty star Adrian Dunbar paid a visit to the Reg pub in Waterford and delivered one of his most iconic lines while there.
The popular actor had spent some time recording a documentary just outside the Reg bar before popping in for some refreshment.
In a social media post, the pub said he "was great with all the customers and staff".
After being served a pint, he took a sip and said “Now we’re sucking diesel” - one of his most famous lines from Line of Duty.
His character, Ted Hastings was renowned for some famous one-liners from "Jesus, Mary and Joseph and the wee donkey" to "I didn't float up the Lagan in a bubble".
However, "Now we're sucking diesel" was arguably his most popular line, once progress was being made by AC-12 in their pursuit of 'bent coppers'.
His quips and colourful turn of phrase as Ted Hastings almost took on a life of its own in the 6 series of Line of Duty.
Last year he recorded Adrian Dunbar's Coastal Ireland in a documentary series for RTE.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.