WATERFORD WEATHER: Largely dry today with some isolated showers possible
A good deal of dry weather to start this morning with sunny spells and isolated light showers. Showers will turn more frequent in the afternoon and evening with the chance that some will turn heavy.
Highest temperatures of 18 to 20 degrees in light to moderate westerly winds.
Tonight will be largely dry with clear spells and just isolated showers. Lowest temperatures of 8 to 10 degrees in a light northwesterly breeze.
Scattered showers & sunny spells to start the day ️— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) August 3, 2022
Showers may be heavy in the afternoon, but they will become more isolated by evening ☔️
Driest across Munster & south Leinster later on ️
Highs: 16-20°C. Warmest in the east ️
More here https://t.co/9gKN6SVok4 pic.twitter.com/WVIf9bXRmB
Pollen Forecast
Low on Wednesday. Moderate on Thursday.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.