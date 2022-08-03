Traffic management in place on Waterford road today (August 3)

A traffic management system will be in place on a Waterford road today (Wednesday August 3).
According to Waterford City and County Council, a Stop/Go system with convoy will be in operation on R672 between Knockboy Junction and Kilclooney to facilitate road resurfacing works.
Motorists are advised to proceed with caution.
STOP/GO with CONVOY in operation on R672 between Knockboy Junction and Kilclooney on 03/08 to facilitate road resurfacing works. Proceed with Caution. #RoadAlert https://t.co/l7iYarBEQr— Waterford City & County Council (@WaterfordCounci) August 2, 2022
