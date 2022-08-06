Waterford museum flies flag for Ireland in prestigious World Tourism Awards

Waterford Treasures received very exciting news this week that The Irish Museum of Time has been nominated for the prestigious British Guild of Travel Writers International Tourism Awards 2022.

The British Guild of Travel Writers is the UK’s leading organisation of travel media professionals, established in 1960. The Guild is a rubber stamp of quality. The name stands for reliability and respectability in the fiercely competitive world of travel journalism. The criteria for membership in the guild is incredibly tough – and every single one of the guild’s 270 members has to satisfy an annual audit to retain Guild membership.

Only Guild members can nominate tourism attractions and destinations for the annual awards and the award-winning global travel writer and guild member Isabel Conway selected to nominate The Irish Museum of Time following her visit to the museum earlier this summer.

Speaking on the news of the nomination Waterford Treasures Director Eamonn McEneaney said: “It is a huge honour for us to even just be nominated for these global awards. We understand that we are currently the only visitor attraction in Ireland to receive a nomination this year.

"The British Guild of Travel Writers awards are nominated and voted on by the industry’s best travel writers, therefore the benefit for us of this profiling alone in reaching this key audience is incredible. All of the team are thrilled and honoured. The entire team at Waterford Treasures and The Irish Museum of Time work very hard to ensure each and every visitor enjoys their experience and this nomination is very much a testament to that hard work.

"We are also delighted to showcase what we have to offer here in Waterford City as part of Ireland’s Ancient East to this prestigious guild of travel writers and at the International Tourism Awards,“ Mr McEneaney said.