06 Aug 2022

New funding announced to support and improve libraries in Waterford

In total, the Government has announced €700,000 nationally in funding for library supports, approved under the 2022 Dormant Accounts Action Plan

Lili Lonergan

06 Aug 2022 12:33 PM

Fine Gael Senator for Waterford John Cummins has this week welcomed an announcement by his colleague, the Minister for Rural and Community Development Heather Humphreys, that €33,597.34 in Government funding is being made available to assist libraries across Waterford, to reach out to and improve services for vulnerable and marginalised groups.

Senator Cummins said:

“This funding is designed to support and encourage the use of libraries by children, the elderly, people with disabilities and the marginalised and disadvantaged communities.

“The funding will provide for a range of equipment, classes and activities in libraries across the country and I am delighted that many libraries in Waterford will benefit.

The libraries to benefit are:

- West Waterford Story Collector Project 2022
- Word Time – Dyslexia
- C-PENs
- Touch Type Read &amp; Spell, Times Table Rock Stars.

In total, the Government has announced €700,000 nationally in funding for library supports, approved under the 2022 Dormant Accounts Action Plan.

This funding compliments over €3.1m announced by Minister Humphreys less than 2 weeks ago for major expansion of My Open Library, which saw Dungarvan, Lismore and Tramore libraries benefit.

Senator Cummins continued:

“Fine Gael is working to build stronger, safer communities and we are determined to support and improve our libraries, which are integral to communities across Waterford. It is important to reach out to vulnerable and marginalised groups and ensure they have access to quality library services.

“At a national level this initiative will see €400,000 allocated to events and programmes which reach out to marginalised, socially excluded and disadvantaged communities. €150,000 will be granted for the provision of digital equity and sensory equipment which will improve accessibility to public library services for people with a disability and those with sensory needs, autism, or older members of our community.

“And a further €150,000 is allocated for the provision of literacy supports in tandem with the national Right to Read Programme such as literacy, numeracy, digital skills licences.”

Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys TD said, “I am delighted today to announce €700,000 in funding to libraries across the country. The sort of innovative projects that are being funded under this initiative will create a more welcoming and engaging library experience for thousands of people.

“They will put our libraries at the forefront of reaching out to all members of the local community in which they serve.

“I would really encourage families to look at the projects being funding in their own county. Comic Book Clubs for Children with Dyslexia, Online in No Time Courses for older citizens, and Sign Language Storytime are just a few examples of the great supports this funding will allow our libraries across the country to host.

“While this funding is small in nature, it will have a big impact in terms of improving people’s lives. I want to pay tribute and thank all our library staff, who play such an important role in cities, towns and villages right across the country.”

