Two Waterford roads to close tomorrow (August 8) due to resurfacing works

Two Waterford roads will be closed tomorrow (August 8) to facilitate road resurfacing works.
According to Waterford City and County Council, the L3059 between Clonea Power and Mothel will be unavailable to motorists throughout the day.
The L3055 between Ballydurn and Newtorn will also be inaccessible.
L3059 closed between Clonea Power and Mothel on Monday 08th August to facilitate road resurfacing works. Diversions in place. #RoadAlert https://t.co/Nc0xCG5nOR— Waterford City & County Council (@WaterfordCounci) August 5, 2022
Diversions will be in place.
L3055 closed between Ballydurn and Newtown on Monday 8th August to facilitate road resurfacing works. Diversions in place. #RoadAlert https://t.co/HbHhzm1DNx— Waterford City & County Council (@WaterfordCounci) August 5, 2022
