Pavement reconstruction works will close Waterford road for 3 weeks

A Waterford road will be temporarily closed for almost three weeks due to pavement reconstruction works.
According to Waterford City and County Council, the N72 at Ballyrafter, Lismore will be inaccessible to motorists from August 2 until August 26.
The road will be fully closed, including overnight, for the full closure period.
Temporary Road Closure – N72 at Ballyrafter, Lismore
Notice is hereby given that Waterford City and County Council will close the following public road to through traffic from 2nd to 26th August, 2022 to facilitate Road Pavement Reconstruction. pic.twitter.com/DM8bi5Ew1p
Diversion Routes:
• Heading East:
HGV’s to divert at Tallow onto R634 to the N25, At Rincrew Roundabout follow N25 to Dungarvan. All other traffic turn left at Ballyrafter service station and follow R668 (Vee Road) then R669 (Melleray Road) to Cappoquin.
• Heading West:
HGVs turn left onto R671 at Welcome Inn towards Clashmore to N25, then N25 to Rincrew Roundabout, then R634 towards Tallow. All other traffic turn left at Avonmore Bridge, Cappoquin, follow L1018 to Kilahaly Bridge, then 1017 to Lismore.
