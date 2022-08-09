ALERT: Waterford road closed today (August 9) for surfacing works

A local road in Waterford will be closed today (Tuesday August 9) due to road surfacing works.
According to Waterford City and County Council, the L4022 Portlaw to Ballycahane road will be inaccessible to motorists to facilitate the works.
Diversions are in place.
