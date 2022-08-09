Two Waterford motorists issued fine for driving at almost 150km/h

Two Waterford drivers have been issued fines for driving at almost 150km/h on a national road.
Gardaí attached to Roads Policing were conducting speed checks on the N25 Waterford bypass recently when two vehicles were observed travelling in excess of the 100km/h speed limit.
The drivers were caught speeding at 133km/h and 140km/h respectively.
Both drivers were stopped and Fixed Charge Notice were issued.
