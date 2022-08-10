Search

10 Aug 2022

New special needs course targets Waterford teachers, parents and carers

Subjects covered include understanding autism, general learning disabilities, dyslexia and literacy, and understanding behaviour

Reporter:

Lili Lonergan

10 Aug 2022 12:33 PM

With one in four school-going children now having additional educational needs, an invitation has gone out to teachers, parents and those caring for children with special educational needs, in Waterford and beyond, offering them an opportunity to enrol in one of two new online postgraduate programmes about the subject commencing in September.

Hosted by Hibernia College and the Institute of Child Education and Psychology (ICEP) Europe, the Master of Arts in Inclusive and Special Education and the Postgraduate Diploma in Arts in Inclusive and Special Education programmes are designed to accommodate applicants seeking a more flexible postgraduate option due to personal circumstances, work or other commitments, with both courses almost fully online.

Subjects covered include understanding autism, general learning disabilities, dyslexia and literacy, and understanding behaviour.

For more information visit https://hiberniacollege.com/course/ma-in-special-education/

