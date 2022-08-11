Waterford golfer Seamus Power at FedEx St. Jude Invitational: Thursday's tee time

Waterford golfer Seamus Power returns to golf action this week when he will compete in the FedEx St. Jude Invitational at TPC Southwind (August 11-14). PIC: Sportsfile
Waterford golfer Seamus Power returns to golf action this week when he will compete in the FedEx St. Jude Invitational at TPC Southwind (August 11-14).
The tournament, which is the opener of the PGA Tour's FedEx Cup playoffs, will have a field of 121 players.
World number 37 Power will tee off in a featured group alongside Collin Morikawa and Davis Riley at 6.33pm (Irish time) in Thursday's opening round.
Featured Groups @FedExChamp:
(Presented by @ROLEX)
The WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational will be live on Sky Sports Golf from 12pm on Thursday.
