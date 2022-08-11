Waterford Airport’s potential cannot be overstated - Fine Gael Senator

Waterford Fine Gael Senator John Cummins, who is a former member of the board at Waterford Airport has cautiously welcomed news reports that Luke and Brian Comer are toinvest a significant sum of money to take a majority stake in Waterford Airport.

In February, An Bord Pleanála granted planning permission for the lengthening and widening of the existing runway, as well as confirming Compulsory Purchase Orders for lands adjacent to the airport, which is based at Killowen, Co. Waterford.

The planning permission involves an extension of the existing 1,433-metre-long runway by 491 metres at its northern end and 363 at its southern end, resulting in a total runway length of 2,287metres and the widening of the existing and extended runway from 30 metres in width to 45 metres in width.

It will also include alterations to runway lighting, drainage, runway shoulders, an additional 205 car parking spaces and a number of other associated works.

The Irish Independent today reported that Galway born investors, the Comer Brothers are closing in on a deal to purchase a majority stake in Waterford Airport. Senator Cummins said:

“I have been continuously briefed on the efforts to secure investors for the development of Waterford Airport and I want to compliment William Bolster, the board and management for bringing things to the point where we have investors of significant standing at the table.

“Obviously, nothing is agreed until everything is agreed but it is great to have the Comer Brothers in active negotiation to purchase a majority shareholding, their portfolio and expertise speaks for itself and obviously they see the potential of an expanded Waterford Airport”.

He added “I believe the potential of Waterford Airport cannot be overstated. It has the ability to act as a catalyst for growth across Waterford and the entire South East region. The airport has been restricted in terms of its ability to attract airlines and routes given the limited types of aircraft that can operate from the airport.

“While the airport has been exceptionally busy with smaller private aircraft movements, the lengthening and widening

of the runway naturally opens up many more possibilities”.

Senator Cummins who sat on the board of the airport between 2014-2019 said “we made a decision back in 2018 to pursue a runway extension to secure the future of the airport, as opposed to chasing smaller airlines which are precarious by nature.

“This culminated in the previous Fine Gael led government making a cabinet decision to support the airports plans for expansion by pledging €5 million in exchequer funding to match €5 million in private funding and €2 million from the combined Waterford, Wexford and Kilkenny Local Authorities”.

“We all know about the significant delays that occurred with getting these plans approved by An Bord Plenala and the impact the global pandemic had on the aviation industry.

“However, now that we are emerging out the other side, the time is ripe to progress these investment plans. I understand a revised business plan is to be submitted to the department soon which will reflect current construction costs and the new investment proposals.

“I took the opportunity to brief Minister Hildegarde Naughton on these potential investment plans on her visit to the airport in late May and I look forward to these plans being finalised by the Airport company and the Local Authorities”.