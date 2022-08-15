MATCH PREVIEW: Cork City v Waterford FC

PREVIEW

Waterford FC take on title rivals Cork City at Turner's Cross today (Monday, August 15) - Kick-off is at 7.45pm.

The Blues defeated Galway United 2-1 at the RSC on Friday to put them back into contention for the First Division title. Roland Idowu and Junior Quitirna netted in either half to give Danny Searle's side a crucial victory over John Caulfield's outfit who remain in second place.

Waterford now face table-toppers Cork City this evening. Colin Healy's team were surprisingly defeated 2-0 at home to Treaty United last Friday which leaves the Blues nine points adrift of the current leaders going into tonight's Munster Derby.

Ahead of the game, Searle told Waterford's club website: “We were thrilled [with Friday’s win]. We knew once we got our foot on the ball and started playing our game we could hurt them.

“It’s not an ideal situation for either team [to play on Monday] but we’ve got to go there and make sure we give a good account of ourselves. Cork are top of the table for a reason so they’ll be favourites.

“The players have been in for a recovery session and back on the pitch over the weekend to prepare the best we can so we’ll go there with plenty of confidence after our good recent performances and results.”

2022 Goalscorers

Phoenix Patterson - 12

Louis Britton - 10

Junior Quitirna - 7

Cian Kavanagh - 5

Wassim Aouachria - 4

Shane Griffin - 4

Roland Idowu - 4

Tunmise Sobowale - 3

Callum Stringer - 2

Eddie Nolan - 2

Louis Britton - 1

George Forrest - 1

Darragh Power - 1

WHERE TO WATCH

The match will kick-off at 7.45pm at Turner's Cross on Monday, August 15. The game will also be live-streamed on LOITV

LAST MEETING (FIRST DIVISION)

18 Apr 2022 | Waterford FC 1-2 Cork City

MATCH ODDS

Cork City 11/10

Draw 23/10

Waterford FC 2/1