Ten-man Waterford dig deep to earn draw in Cork

Waterford FC worked tirelessly to pick up a well earned point on the road in Cork after playing more than 80 minutes of the game with ten men.
90+4’ Full time and it’s a deserved point for the Blues after more than 80 minutes with 10 men.— Waterford FC (@WaterfordFCie) August 15, 2022
Thank you to the massive Blues support here - safe home to all.
0-0 #CCFCvWFC pic.twitter.com/ahICy2AEQx
The Blues were reduced to ten men following the early dismissal of Richard Taylor in the first half but Danny Searle's side kept table-toppers City at bay to secure a 0-0 draw at Turner's Cross.
The Munster derby result moves the Blues one point closer to Galway United in second place while Cork City remain nine points clear of Waterford in third and four points ahead of the Tribesmen.
There is still a lot to play for in an enthralling First Division campaign!
