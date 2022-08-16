Waterford teenager missing for one week located safe and well

A Waterford boy missing from his home for over a week has been located safe and well.
According to Gardaí, 13 year old Jimmy Reynolds - described as being approximately 6 foot in height with a stocky build, short dark hair and brown eyes - went missing from his Cappoquin home on August 9.
An Garda Síochána would like to thank the public and the media for their assistance.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.