No water available in Waterford seaside town today (August 17) due to outage

A seaside town in Co Waterford will be without water today (August 17) due to an outage.
According to Waterford City and County Council, Irish Water will aim to have service back and running by 4.30pm.
They apologise for any inconvenience caused.
