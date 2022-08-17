Waterford's Seamus Power paired with fellow Irish golfer in first round of BMW Championship

Waterford golfer Seamus Power has been paired with Offaly native Shane Lowry in the opening round of the BMW Championship on Thursday. PIC: Sportsfile
The duo will tee off at 3.25pm (Irish time) at the Wilmington Country Club in the second competition of the FedEx Cup.
Power failed to make the cut in last week's FedEx St. Jude Invitational so the world number 39 will hope for a productive tournament in Delaware.
Fellow Irish golfer Rory McIlroy will tee off at 7.30pm (Irish time) at the BMW Championship on Thursday evening.
