17 Aug 2022

Waterford Hospital among the least overcrowded nationwide today (August 17) - INMO

Reporter:

Reporter

17 Aug 2022 6:33 PM

University Hospital Waterford is among the least overcrowded nationwide today (August 17). 

According to the latest report from the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO), 466 patients are waiting for beds in Irish hospitals with 412 in emergency departments and 54 in wards. 

Today's total figure is almost double the number of patients waiting on trolleys at the same time last year (284). 

Just five people are waiting for beds at University Hospital Waterford, while University Hospital Galway and University Hospital Limerick are the most overcrowded hospitals in the country today, with 59 and 53 people waiting on trolleys respectively. 

Currently, 44 people are waiting at Cork University Hospital, while 40 are without beds at St Vincent's University Hospital. 

Thirty two people are waiting for beds at St Lukes Hospital Kilkenny with 31 in Sligo University Hospital. 

Just six hospitals out of 32 included in the INMO's report are free from overcrowding today.

