Popular Waterford swimming area closed due to 'high bacteria count'

Waterford City & County Council have issued an alert
Waterford City and County Council have issued an alert in relation to Councillor's Strand in Dunmore East, County Waterford.
The strand is 'closed until further notice due to high bacteria count'.
There have been no indications yet as to when it will re-open.
Dunmore East Councillors Strand is Closed until further notice due to high bacteria count.
The sheltered cove is popular with swimmers, and was very busy during the recent heatwave.
It is a very popular summer day-trip destination.
