WARNING: Bathing ban in place at popular Blue Flag beach in Co Waterford

A bathing prohibition has been put in place at a popular Blue Flag beach in Co Waterford.
According to Waterford City and County Council, bathing water at Councillors Strand in Dunmore East has been temporarily prohibited due to the discovery of bacteria levels above safe levels.
The decision was made after water samples were tested and revealed unsatisfactory results.
As a result of testing samples from the #bathing water at Councillors Strand in #Dunmore East and finding bacteria levels above thresholds, a bathing advisory notice has been placed. Further samples were taken yesterday and today to be analysed. Further updates will issue asap. pic.twitter.com/4MCo6kVaRw— Waterford City & County Council (@WaterfordCounci) August 18, 2022
Further samples were taken yesterday (August 18) to be analysed.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.