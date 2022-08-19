ALERT: Essential water works may cause supply issues in Waterford town next week

Residents of a Waterford town can expect disturbances in water supply next week.
According to Waterford City and County Council, essential maintenance works are scheduled to take place in Lismore on August 22.
The works - scheduled to take place from 9am until 3pm - may cause water supply disruptions to the town.
Essential maintenance works may cause water supply disruptions to Lismore. Works are scheduled to take place from 9am until 3pm on 22/08/22 #WaterAlert https://t.co/ctSRuhI1yn— Waterford City & County Council (@WaterfordCounci) August 18, 2022
