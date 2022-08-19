Waterford Council shortlisted for five national excellence awards

Waterford City and County Council has been shortlisted in five categories of the Chambers Ireland Excellence in Local Government Awards 2022, it has been announced.

Waterford Libraries Dyslexia Support Services has been shortlisted in the Diversity and Inclusion category, which celebrates projects which have promoted inclusion and enhanced accessibility. Waterford Libraries Dyslexia Support Services provide greater supports, information, and networks for all those affected by dyslexia in Waterford by providing workshops, designated spaces for books and materials in libraries, information evenings and coffee mornings to support to parents and children.

The People we Grow Up to Be has been shortlisted in the Age Friendly Initiative category, which recognises the excellent programmes by Local Authorities who take the lead on changing thinking about ageing, and how services are planned and delivered, to encourage communities in which older people live valued lives.

The People we Grow Up to Be, is an intergenerational music project where Waterford Libraries, Waterford Music Generation, a poet, and traditional musician/educator came together, firstly online and later in person to create an intergenerational music project with the Bealtaine Choir and pupils at Kilmacthomas National School, Waterford.

Waterford Winter Firedance Solstice 2021, six specially curated concerts and exhibitions spread across the city and county, which culminated in a spectacular Sky Firedance firework display on the Winter Solstice has been shortlisted as Festival of the Year.

The Winter Firedance festival combined the skills of professional curators, community groups, professional musicians, artists and senior event managers and technicians to bring together one of the most spread-out and varied programmes seen in this country all on one evening.

The opening of Ireland’s first Outdoor Cycle Track in Dungarvan has been shortlisted in the Health and Wellbeing category. This category recognises best in class efforts by a Local Authority to promote the health and wellbeing of its community, with initiatives such as active transport infrastructure, outdoor recreational areas, or development of facilities that enable and promote physical activities. Ireland’s first outdoor Learn to Cycle track gives young children the opportunity to learn to cycle on a ‘real life’ road structure with lines, signs, and pedestrian crossing without the traffic.

Waterford Treasures, 5 Museums in the Viking Triangle has been shortlisted in the Heritage and Built Environment category, which celebrates best in class by a Local Authority to promote public interest in, and knowledge, appreciation, and protection of local heritage sites. Waterford Treasures now offers a museum service to locals and visitors alike with five museums, a guided walking tour and a Viking Virtual Reality Adventure in a reproduction Waterford Viking house.

Mayor of Waterford City and County, Cllr John O’Leary said the recognition by Chambers Ireland was a great endorsement of the projects.

“I am delighted to see that Waterford City and County Council has been shortlisted in five categories. The Chambers Ireland Excellence in Local Government awards recognise and showcase innovation, dedication and enthusiasm within the local government. The five projects shortlisted have come to fruition due to that very same dedication and commitment of the respective departments and their staff.”

The 2022 Excellence in Local Government Awards are sponsored by the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage and the award ceremony takes place in Dublin on November 24th.