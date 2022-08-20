Waterford Pride returns with a host of events from yoga to dog walking

Waterford Pride is back with a number of events due to take place today, Saturday and throughout Sunday.
Events kicked off on Friday night and will run throughout the weekend.
Notable events include yoga in the park, queens at sea drag cruise, pride hike, bingo bonanza and poodle in the park.
Waterford Pride has attracted a number of high profile acts and entertainment including Mr Pussy, Tina D Parton and Paul Ryder.
The event organisers aim to celebrate diversity, inclusivity and love.
For the full details of remaining events over the next two days, check here
