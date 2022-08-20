Large scale art exhibition confirmed for Waterford Gallery of Art

A new large scale art exhibition in Waterford will run from this September through to March of next year, it has been confirmed.

The new large scale art exhibition from Waterford Gallery of Art featuring masterpiece ‘Portrait of Mary Palliser’ by Fredric William Burton (RHA) – will coincide with the grand opening of the art gallery during Oíche Chultúir / Culture Night.

This new building-wide exhibition presents over fifty key artworks from the Waterford Art Collection, with a particular focus on the different ways that artists have attempted to depict the essence and personality of people and places within their work.

The newly designed in-house display includes paintings, drawings, films, photography and audio by artists Una Sealy (RHA), James Hanley (RHA), Thomas Ryan (PPRHA), John Behan (RHA), Hilda Roberts (HRHA), Mildred Anne Butler (RA, RWS), Tony Ryan and more. Accompany the exhibition is a series of talks, events, workshops and artist commissions.

One of the highlights on show is the painting, ‘Portrait of Mary Palliser’ by Fredric William Burton (1871), currently on loan from the Provincial Archives of Saskatchewan, Canada. It is thought that the painting was initially gifted to Palliser as an engagement gift from Burton. The couple were engaged for 10 years though never married. Mary died of pneumonia in 1879 and is buried at Comeragh Cemetery, Waterford, close to her family home.

Sound & Portraits presents a series of open-call commissions for musicians, artists and those working with sound. The project aims to spotlight how identity, representation and lived experiences are also captured creatively beyond the canvas. A gallery tour and live performances of the work will take place during Imagine Arts Festival, October 2022.

Dates: 8th September 2022 – 18th March 2023

Launch and Private View, Oíche Chultúir / Culture Night, 23rd September 2022

Times: The gallery is open to the public Wednesday - Saturday, 10am-5pm. Free for all.